<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Jale Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Jale, constituency number 87, is in the Darbhanga district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Jale polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Jale constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Jale in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Jale was won by Jibesh Kumar (BJP) by a margin of 21,796 votes. Jibesh Kumar polled 87,376 votes while the nearest rival, Maskoor Ahmad Usmani (INC), secured 65,580 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Jale vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Jibesh Kumar (BJP) won the seat by securing 62,059 votes. Jibesh Kumar defeated the nearest rival Rishi Mishra (JD(U)) by a margin of 4,620 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>