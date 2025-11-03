<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Jamalpur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Jamalpur, constituency number 166, is in the Munger district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Jamalpur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Jamalpur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Jamalpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Jamalpur was won by Ajay Kumar Singh (INC) by a margin of 4,432 votes. Ajay Kumar Singh polled 57,196 votes while the nearest rival, Shailesh Kumar (JD(U)), secured 52,764 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Jamalpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Shailesh Kumar (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 67,273 votes. Shailesh Kumar defeated the nearest rival Himanshu Kunvar (LJP) by a margin of 15,476 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>