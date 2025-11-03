<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Jamui Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Jamui, constituency number 241, is in the Jamui district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Jamui polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Jamui constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Jamui in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Jamui was won by Shreyasi Singh (BJP) by a margin of 41,049 votes. Shreyasi Singh polled 79,603 votes while the nearest rival, Vijay Prakash Yadav (RJD), secured 38,554 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Jamui vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Vijay Prakash Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 66,577 votes. Vijay Prakash Yadav defeated the nearest rival Ajoy Pratap (BJP) by a margin of 8,249 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>