<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Jokihat Constituency Details</h3><p>Jokihat, constituency number 50, is in the Araria district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Araria Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Jokihat polling and counting dates</h3><p>Jokihat constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Jokihat in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Jokihat was won by Shahnawaz Alam (AIMIM) by a margin of 7,383 votes. Shahnawaz Alam polled 59,596 votes while the nearest rival, Sarfaraz Alam (RJD), secured 52,213 votes.</p><h3>How did Jokihat vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Sarfaraz Alam (JD-U) won the seat by securing 92,890 votes. Sarfaraz Alam defeated the nearest rival Ranjeet Yadav (IND) by a margin of 53,980 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>