<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Karakat Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Karakat, constituency number 213, is in the Rohtas district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Karakat polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Karakat constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Karakat in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Karakat was won by Arun Kushwaha (CPI(ML)L) by a margin of 18,189 votes. Arun Kushwaha polled 82,700 votes while the nearest rival, Rajeshwar Raj (BJP), secured 64,511 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Karakat vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Sanjay Kumar Singh (RJD) won the seat by securing 59,720 votes. Sanjay Kumar Singh defeated the nearest rival Rajeshwar Raj (BJP) by a margin of 12,119 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>