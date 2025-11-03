<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Katihar Constituency Details</h3><p>Katihar, constituency number 63, is in the Katihar district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Katihar polling and counting dates</h3><p>Katihar constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Katihar in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Katihar was won by Tarkishore Prasad (BJP) by a margin of 10,519 votes. Tarkishore Prasad polled 82,669 votes while the nearest rival, Ram Prakash Mahto (RJD), secured 72,150 votes.</p><h3>How did Katihar vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Tarkishore Prasad (BJP) won the seat by securing 66,048 votes. Tarkishore Prasad defeated the nearest rival Bijay Singh (JD-U) by a margin of 14,894 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>