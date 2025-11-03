<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Katoria Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Katoria, constituency number 162, is in the Banka district of Bihar. It is an ST seat under the Banka Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Katoria polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Katoria constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Katoria in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Katoria was won by Nikki Hembrom (BJP) by a margin of 6,421 votes. Nikki Hembrom polled 74,785 votes while the nearest rival, Sweety Sima Hembram (RJD), secured 68,364 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Katoria vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Sweety Sima Hembram (RJD) won the seat by securing 54,760 votes. Sweety Sima Hembram defeated the nearest rival Nikki Hembram (BJP) by a margin of 10,337 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>