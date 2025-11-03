<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Khagaria Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Khagaria, constituency number 149, is in the Khagaria district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Khagaria polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Khagaria constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Khagaria in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Khagaria was won by Chhatrapati Yadav (INC) by a margin of 3,000 votes. Chhatrapati Yadav polled 46,980 votes while the nearest rival, Poonam Devi Yadav (JD(U)), secured 43,980 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Khagaria vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Poonam Devi Yadav (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 64,767 votes. Poonam Devi Yadav defeated the nearest rival Rajesh Kumar (HAM(S)) by a margin of 25,565 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>