<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Khajauli Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Khajauli, constituency number 33, is in the Madhubani district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Khajauli polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Khajauli constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Khajauli in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Khajauli was won by Arun Shankar Prasad (BJP) by a margin of 22,689 votes. Arun Shankar Prasad polled 83,161 votes while the nearest rival, Sitaram Yadav (RJD), secured 60,472 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Khajauli vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Sitaram Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 71,534 votes. Sitaram Yadav defeated the nearest rival Arun Shankar Prasad (BJP) by a margin of 10,703 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>