<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Kishanganj Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Kishanganj, constituency number 54, is in the Kishanganj district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Kishanganj polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Kishanganj constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Kishanganj in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Kishanganj was won by Ijaharul Hussain (INC) by a margin of 1,381 votes. Ijaharul Hussain polled 61,078 votes while the nearest rival, Sweety Singh (BJP), secured 59,967 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Kishanganj vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Mohammad Jawed (INC) won the seat by securing 66,522 votes. Mohammad Jawed defeated the nearest rival Sweety Singh (BJP) by a margin of 8,609 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>