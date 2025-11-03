<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Kurtha Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Kurtha, constituency number 215, is in the Arwal district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Kurtha polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Kurtha constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Kurtha in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Kurtha was won by Bagi Kumar Verma (RJD) by a margin of 27,810 votes. Bagi Kumar Verma polled 54,227 votes while the nearest rival, Satyadev Kushwaha (JD(U)), secured 26,417 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Kurtha vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Satyadeo Singh (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 43,676 votes. Satyadeo Singh defeated the nearest rival Ashok Kumar Verma (RLSP) by a margin of 14,119 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>