<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Kutumba Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Kutumba, constituency number 222, is in the Aurangabad district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Kutumba polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Kutumba constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Kutumba in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Kutumba was won by Rajesh Kumar (INC) by a margin of 16,653 votes. Rajesh Kumar polled 50,822 votes while the nearest rival, Sharwan Bhuinya (HAM(S)), secured 34,169 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Kutumba vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Rajesh Kumar (INC) won the seat by securing 51,303 votes. Rajesh Kumar defeated the nearest rival Santosh Suman Manjhi (HAM(S)) by a margin of 10,098 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>