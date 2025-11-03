<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Lalganj Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Lalganj, constituency number 124, is in the Vaishali district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Lalganj polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Lalganj constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Lalganj in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Lalganj was won by Sanjay Kumar Singh (BJP) by a margin of 26,299 votes. Sanjay Kumar Singh polled 70,750 votes while the nearest rival, Rakesh Kumar (INC), secured 44,451 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Lalganj vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Raj Kumar Sah (LJP) won the seat by securing 80,842 votes. Raj Kumar Sah defeated the nearest rival Vijay Kumar Shukla (JD(U)) by a margin of 20,293 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>