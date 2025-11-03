<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Mahishi Constituency Details</h3><p>Mahishi, constituency number 77, is in the Saharsa district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Mahishi polling and counting dates</h3><p>Mahishi constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Mahishi in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Mahishi was won by Gunjeshwar Sah (JD-U) by a margin of 1,630 votes. Gunjeshwar Sah polled 66,316 votes while the nearest rival, Gautam Krishna (RJD), secured 64,686 votes.</p><h3>How did Mahishi vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Abdul Ghafoor (RJD) won the seat by securing 56,436 votes. Abdul Ghafoor defeated the nearest rival Chandan Kumar Sah (RLSP) by a margin of 26,135 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>