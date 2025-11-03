<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Mahua Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Mahua, constituency number 126, is in the Vaishali district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Mahua polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Mahua constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Mahua in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Mahua was won by Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD) by a margin of 13,687 votes. Mukesh Kumar Raushan polled 62,580 votes while the nearest rival, Ashma Parveen (JD(U)), secured 48,893 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Mahua vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 66,927 votes. Tej Pratap Yadav defeated the nearest rival Ravindra Ray (HAM(S)) by a margin of 28,155 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>