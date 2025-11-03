<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Minapur Constituency Details</h3><p>Minapur, constituency number 90, is in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Minapur polling and counting dates</h3><p>Minapur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Minapur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Minapur was won by Rajeev Kumar (RJD) by a margin of 15,512 votes. Rajeev Kumar polled 60,018 votes while the nearest rival, Manoj Kumar (JD-U), secured 44,506 votes.</p><h3>How did Minapur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Munna Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 80,790 votes. Munna Yadav defeated the nearest rival Ajay Kumar (BJP) by a margin of 23,940 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>