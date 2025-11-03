<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Mohiuddinnagar Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Mohiuddinnagar, constituency number 137, is in the Samastipur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Mohiuddinnagar polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Mohiuddinnagar constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Mohiuddinnagar in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Mohiuddinnagar was won by Rajesh Kumar Singh (BJP) by a margin of 15,114 votes. Rajesh Kumar Singh polled 70,385 votes while the nearest rival, Ejya Yadav (RJD), secured 55,271 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Mohiuddinnagar vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Ejya Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 47,137 votes. Ejya Yadav defeated the nearest rival Rajesh Kumar Singh (IND) by a margin of 23,431 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>