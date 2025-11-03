<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Narkatiaganj Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Narkatiaganj, constituency number 3, is in the Paschim Champaran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Narkatiaganj polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Narkatiaganj constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Narkatiaganj in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Narkatiaganj was won by Rashmi Verma (BJP) by a margin of 21,134 votes. Rashmi Verma polled 75,484 votes while the nearest rival, Vinay Verma (INC), secured 54,350 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Narkatiaganj vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Vinay Verma (INC) won the seat by securing 57,212 votes. Vinay Verma defeated the nearest rival Renu Devi (BJP) by a margin of 16,061 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>