<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Nathnagar Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Nathnagar, constituency number 158, is in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Nathnagar polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Nathnagar constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Nathnagar in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Nathnagar was won by Ali Ashraf Siddiqui (RJD) by a margin of 7,756 votes. Ali Ashraf Siddiqui polled 78,832 votes while the nearest rival, Lakshmikant Mandal (JD(U)), secured 71,076 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Nathnagar vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Ajay Kumar Mandal (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 66,485 votes. Ajay Kumar Mandal defeated the nearest rival Amar Nath Prasad (LJP) by a margin of 7,825 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>