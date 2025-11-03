<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Nirmali Constituency Details</h3><p>Nirmali, constituency number 41, is in the Supaul district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Supaul Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Nirmali polling and counting dates</h3><p>Nirmali constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Nirmali in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Nirmali was won by Aniruddha Prasad Yadav (JD-U) by a margin of 43,922 votes. Aniruddha Prasad Yadav polled 92,439 votes while the nearest rival, Yadubansh Kumar Yadav (RJD), secured 48,517 votes.</p><h3>How did Nirmali vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Aniruddha Prasad Yadav (JD-U) won the seat by securing 79,600 votes. Aniruddha Prasad Yadav defeated the nearest rival Ram Kumar Roy (BJP) by a margin of 23,951 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>