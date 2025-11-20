Menu
Naxalites quitting path of violence, joining mainstream of development: President Murmu

Murmu said, “…Women are the foundation of society, and when they progress, society moves forward…”
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 08:49 IST
Published 20 November 2025, 08:49 IST
India NewsDroupadi MurmuNaxals

