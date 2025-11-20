<p>JD(U) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=nitish%20kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> on Thursday was sworn in as the chief minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bihar%20">Bihar</a> for a record 10th time at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna.</p><p>Along with him, 26 other MLAs were sworn in as ministers at the event. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to them.</p>.Bihar Government Formation 2025 | Nitish Kumar 10.0: All nine occasions he took oath as CM in the past .<p>The ministers who took the oath included JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Shrowan Kumar, Ashok Chowdhary, Leshi Singh, Madan Sahni, Sunil Kumar, and Mohammad Jama Khan. </p><p>From the BJP, Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Sinha, Dilip Jaiswal, Mangal Pandey, Sanjay Singh Tiger, Rama Nishad, Arun Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav, Narayan Prasad, Nitin Nabin, Shreyasi Singh, Lakhendra Kumar Raushan, Pramod Kumar and Surendra Mehta, were sworn in as ministers.</p><p>Two leaders from LJP, including Sanjay Kumar and Sanjay Kumar Singh, were sworn in as ministers along with Santosh Singh from HAM(S) and RLM's Deepak Prasad. </p><p>The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, several NDA chief ministers and other top leaders of the alliance.</p>