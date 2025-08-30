Menu
Nitish Kumar likely to lead NDA in Bihar polls

Sources in the BJP said that the BJP and the JDU both intend to keep 100 seats each. However, the cause for worry for the BJP this term is Chirag Paswan who is demanding 40 seats in the 243-seats assembly.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 18:11 IST
Published 30 August 2025, 18:11 IST
