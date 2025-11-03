<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Parihar Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Parihar, constituency number 25, is in the Sitamarhi district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Sitamarhi Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Parihar polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Parihar constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Parihar in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Parihar was won by Gayatri Devi (BJP) by a margin of 1,569 votes. Gayatri Devi polled 73,420 votes while the nearest rival, Ritu Jaiswal (RJD), secured 71,851 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Parihar vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Gayatri Devi (BJP) won the seat by securing 66,388 votes. Gayatri Devi defeated the nearest rival Ram Chandra Purve (RJD) by a margin of 4,017 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>