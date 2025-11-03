<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Parsa Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Parsa, constituency number 121, is in the Saran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Saran Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Parsa polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Parsa constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Parsa in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Parsa was won by Chhote Lal Ray (RJD) by a margin of 17,293 votes. Chhote Lal Ray polled 68,316 votes while the nearest rival, Chandrika Roy (JD(U)), secured 51,023 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Parsa vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Chandrika Rai (RJD) won the seat by securing 77,211 votes. Chandrika Rai defeated the nearest rival Chhotelal Rai (LJP) by a margin of 42,335 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>