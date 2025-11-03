<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Pranpur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Pranpur, constituency number 66, is in the Katihar district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Pranpur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Pranpur constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Pranpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Pranpur was won by Nisha Singh (BJP) by a margin of 2,972 votes. Nisha Singh polled 79,974 votes while the nearest rival, Tauquir Alam (INC), secured 77,002 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Pranpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Binod Kumar Singh (BJP) won the seat by securing 47,924 votes. Binod Kumar Singh defeated the nearest rival Israt Parween (NCP) by a margin of 8,101 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>