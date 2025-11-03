<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Purnia Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Purnia, constituency number 62, is in the Purnia district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Purnia Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Purnia polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Purnia constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Purnia in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Purnia was won by Vijay Kumar Khemka (BJP) by a margin of 32,154 votes. Vijay Kumar Khemka polled 97,757 votes while the nearest rival, Indu Sinha (INC), secured 65,603 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Purnia vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Vijay Kumar Khemka (BJP) won the seat by securing 92,020 votes. Vijay Kumar Khemka defeated the nearest rival Indu Sinha (INC) by a margin of 32,815 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>