<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Raghunathpur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Raghunathpur, constituency number 108, is in the Siwan district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Siwan Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Raghunathpur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Raghunathpur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Raghunathpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Raghunathpur was won by Hari Shankar Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 17,965 votes. Hari Shankar Yadav polled 67,757 votes while the nearest rival, Manoj Kumar Singh (LJP), secured 49,792 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Raghunathpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Hari Shankar Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 61,042 votes. Hari Shankar Yadav defeated the nearest rival Manoj Kumar Singh (BJP) by a margin of 10,622 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>