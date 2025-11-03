<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Rosera Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Rosera, constituency number 139, is in the Samastipur district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Rosera polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Rosera constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Rosera in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Rosera was won by Birendra Kumar (BJP) by a margin of 35,744 votes. Birendra Kumar polled 87,163 votes while the nearest rival, Nagendra Kumar Vikal (INC), secured 51,419 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Rosera vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Ashok Kumar (INC) won the seat by securing 85,506 votes. Ashok Kumar defeated the nearest rival Manju Hazari (BJP) by a margin of 34,361 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>