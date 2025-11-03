<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Rupauli Constituency Details</h3><p>Rupauli, constituency number 60, is in the Purnia district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Purnia Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Rupauli polling and counting dates</h3><p>Rupauli constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Rupauli in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Rupauli was won by Bima Bharti (JD-U) by a margin of 19,330 votes. Bima Bharti polled 64,324 votes while the nearest rival, Shankar Singh (LJP), secured 44,994 votes.</p><h3>How did Rupauli vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Bima Bharti (JD-U) won the seat by securing 50,945 votes. Bima Bharti defeated the nearest rival Prem Prakash Mandal (BJP) by a margin of 9,672 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>