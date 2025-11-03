<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Sahebpur Kamal Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Sahebpur Kamal, constituency number 145, is in the Begusarai district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Sahebpur Kamal polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Sahebpur Kamal constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Sahebpur Kamal in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Sahebpur Kamal was won by Satanand Sambuddha (RJD) by a margin of 14,225 votes. Satanand Sambuddha polled 64,888 votes while the nearest rival, Shashikant Kumar Shashi (JD(U)), secured 50,663 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Sahebpur Kamal vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Shreenarayan Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 78,225 votes. Shreenarayan Yadav defeated the nearest rival M.d. Aslam (LJP) by a margin of 45,474 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>