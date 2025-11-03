<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Sarairanjan Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Sarairanjan, constituency number 136, is in the Samastipur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Sarairanjan polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Sarairanjan constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Sarairanjan in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Sarairanjan was won by Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (JD(U)) by a margin of 3,624 votes. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary polled 72,666 votes while the nearest rival, Arvind Kumar Sahni (RJD), secured 69,042 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Sarairanjan vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 81,055 votes. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary defeated the nearest rival Ranjeet Nirguni (BJP) by a margin of 34,044 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>