<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Shahpur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Shahpur, constituency number 198, is in the Bhojpur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Arrah Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Shahpur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Shahpur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Shahpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Shahpur was won by Rahul Tiwari (RJD) by a margin of 22,883 votes. Rahul Tiwari polled 64,393 votes while the nearest rival, Shobha Devi (IND), secured 41,510 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Shahpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Rahul Tiwari (RJD) won the seat by securing 69,315 votes. Rahul Tiwari defeated the nearest rival Visheshwar Ojha (BJP) by a margin of 14,570 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>