<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Sherghati Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Sherghati, constituency number 226, is in the Gaya district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Gaya Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Sherghati polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Sherghati constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Sherghati in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Sherghati was won by Manju Agrawal (RJD) by a margin of 16,690 votes. Manju Agrawal polled 61,804 votes while the nearest rival, Vinod Prasad Yadav (JD(U)), secured 45,114 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Sherghati vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Vinod Prasad Yadav (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 44,579 votes. Vinod Prasad Yadav defeated the nearest rival Mukesh Kumar Yadav (HAM(S)) by a margin of 4,834 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>