<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Singheshwar Constituency Details</h3><p>Singheshwar, constituency number 72, is in the Madhepura district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Supaul Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Singheshwar polling and counting dates</h3><p>Singheshwar constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Singheshwar in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Singheshwar was won by Chandrahas Chaupal (RJD) by a margin of 5,573 votes. Chandrahas Chaupal polled 86,181 votes while the nearest rival, Ramesh Rishidev (JD-U), secured 80,608 votes.</p><h3>How did Singheshwar vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Ramesh Rishidev (JD-U) won the seat by securing 83,073 votes. Ramesh Rishidev defeated the nearest rival Manju Devi (HAM-S) by a margin of 50,200 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>