<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Siwan Constituency Details</h3><p>Siwan, constituency number 105, is in the Siwan district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Siwan Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Siwan polling and counting dates</h3><p>Siwan constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Siwan in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Siwan was won by Awadh Bihari Choudhary (RJD) by a margin of 1,973 votes. Awadh Bihari Choudhary polled 76,785 votes while the nearest rival, Om Prakash Yadav (BJP), secured 74,812 votes.</p><h3>How did Siwan vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Vyas Deo Prasad (BJP) won the seat by securing 55,156 votes. Vyas Deo Prasad defeated the nearest rival Bablu Prasad (JD-U) by a margin of 3,534 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>