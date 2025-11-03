<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Sonbarsha Constituency Details</h3><p>Sonbarsha, constituency number 74, is in the Saharsa district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Sonbarsha polling and counting dates</h3><p>Sonbarsha constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Sonbarsha in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Sonbarsha was won by Ratnesh Sada (JD-U) by a margin of 13,466 votes. Ratnesh Sada polled 67,678 votes while the nearest rival, Tarni Rishideo (INC), secured 54,212 votes.</p><h3>How did Sonbarsha vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Ratnesh Sada (JD-U) won the seat by securing 88,789 votes. Ratnesh Sada defeated the nearest rival Sarita Devi (LJP) by a margin of 53,763 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>