<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Sonpur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Sonpur, constituency number 122, is in the Saran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Saran Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Sonpur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Sonpur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Sonpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Sonpur was won by Ramanuj Prasad Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 6,686 votes. Ramanuj Prasad Yadav polled 73,247 votes while the nearest rival, Vinay Kumar Singh (BJP), secured 66,561 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Sonpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Ramanuj Prasad Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 86,082 votes. Ramanuj Prasad Yadav defeated the nearest rival Vinay Kumar Singh (BJP) by a margin of 36,396 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>