<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Supaul Constituency Details</h3><p>Supaul, constituency number 43, is in the Supaul district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Supaul Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Supaul polling and counting dates</h3><p>Supaul constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Supaul in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Supaul was won by Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JD-U) by a margin of 28,099 votes. Bijendra Prasad Yadav polled 86,174 votes while the nearest rival, Minnatullah Rahmani (INC), secured 58,075 votes.</p><h3>How did Supaul vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JD-U)) won the seat by securing 82,295 votes. Bijendra Prasad Yadav defeated the nearest rival Kishor Kumar (BJP) by a margin of 37,397 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>