<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Sursand Constituency Details</h3><p>Sursand, constituency number 26, is in the Sitamarhi district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Sitamarhi Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Sursand polling and counting dates</h3><p>Sursand constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Sursand in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Sursand was won by Dilip Kumar Ray (JD-U) by a margin of 8,876 votes. Dilip Kumar Ray polled 67,193 votes while the nearest rival, Syed Abu Dojana (RJD), secured 58,317 votes.</p><h3>How did Sursand vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Syed Abu Dojana (RJD) won the seat by securing 52,857 votes. Syed Abu Dojana defeated the nearest rival Amit Kumar (IND) by a margin of 23,234 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>