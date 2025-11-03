<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Taraiya Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Taraiya, constituency number 116, is in the Saran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Taraiya polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Taraiya constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Taraiya in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Taraiya was won by Janak Singh (BJP) by a margin of 11,307 votes. Janak Singh polled 53,430 votes while the nearest rival, Sipahi Lal Mahto (RJD), secured 42,123 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Taraiya vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Mudrika Prasad Rai (RJD) won the seat by securing 69,012 votes. Mudrika Prasad Rai defeated the nearest rival Janak Singh (BJP) by a margin of 20,440 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>