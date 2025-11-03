<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Tarapur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Tarapur, constituency number 164, is in the Munger district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Tarapur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Tarapur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Tarapur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Tarapur was won by Mewalal Chaudhary (JD(U)) by a margin of 7,225 votes. Mewalal Chaudhary polled 64,468 votes while the nearest rival, Divya Prakash (RJD), secured 57,243 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Tarapur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Mewalal Chaudhary (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 66,411 votes. Mewalal Chaudhary defeated the nearest rival Shakuni Choudhury (HAM(S)) by a margin of 11,947 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>