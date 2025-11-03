<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Thakurganj Constituency Details</h3><p>Thakurganj, constituency number 53, is in the Kishanganj district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Thakurganj polling and counting dates</h3><p>Thakurganj constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Thakurganj in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Thakurganj was won by Saud Alam (RJD) by a margin of 23,887 votes. Saud Alam polled 79,909 votes while the nearest rival, Gopal Kumar Aggarwal (IND), secured 56,022 votes.</p><h3>How did Thakurganj vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Naushad Alam (JD-U) won the seat by securing 74,239 votes. Naushad Alam defeated the nearest rival Gopal Kumar Agrawal (LJP) by a margin of 8,087 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>