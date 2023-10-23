BJP’s defeat certain in all five poll-bound states: Tejashwi

Asked about Kumar later seeking to dismiss speculations of a realignment with the BJP by describing the young RJD leader as “my kid ('mera bachcha')”, which has drawn snide remarks from the saffron party, Yadav said, “Indeed, the BJP has objections to all good things. It has objections to the fact that our government is fulfilling its promise of job creation.”

“It also has a problem with the state figuring at the bottom in terms of crime rate, as per the NCRB data,” he said.

About his Japan tour, Yadav said, “The people of that country have strong sentiments about Bihar because of its association with the Buddha. I hope to meet leaders in trade and tourism sectors and explore the possibility of collaborations that would benefit the state."