A look at possible Chhattisgarh Chief Minister contenders

The leaders have reached Raipur, and a meeting with winning MLAs is scheduled to be held at 12 pm, post which, in all likelihood, the announcements would follow.

While we wait for announcements, here is a list of some probable Chhattisgarh CMs:

Vishnu Deo Sai is a prominent figure in the BJP and has held various positions, including being the former state chief and former union minister. He served as State President of the party for Chhattisgarh from 2020 until 2022. He was the Union Minister of State for Mines, Steel in first Modi ministry. He is highly regarded among tribal voters, and if the BJP decides to choose a tribal face, he would likely be their first choice.