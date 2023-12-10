A look at possible Chhattisgarh Chief Minister contenders

Speculations have reached new heights amid prolonged delay in CM announcements in three states that BJP swept in recent polls. Out of all the wins, Chhattisgarh’s win for BJP with a clear majority came as nothing less than a shocker to Congress, which was much confident about retaining the state. Now that the results are crystal clear, predictions on who would lead the state are making rounds.
To put conjectures to rest, the party appointed ‘Central Observers’ to administer the selection process. For Chhattisgarh, the Observers are Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Sarbananda Sonowal and Dushyant Gautam.
The leaders have reached Raipur, and a meeting with winning MLAs is scheduled to be held at 12 pm, post which, in all likelihood, the announcements would follow.
While we wait for announcements, here is a list of some probable Chhattisgarh CMs:
Vishnu Deo Sai is a prominent figure in the BJP and has held various positions, including being the former state chief and former union minister. He served as State President of the party for Chhattisgarh from 2020 until 2022. He was the Union Minister of State for Mines, Steel in first Modi ministry. He is highly regarded among tribal voters, and if the BJP decides to choose a tribal face, he would likely be their first choice.
State BJP chief Vishnu Deo Sai.
Credit: X/ (@vishnudsai)
Arun Sao, the state unit president, would likely be the first choice if the BJP considers an OBC (Other Backward Classes) face. He has represented the Bilaspur Lok Sabha constituency in three consecutive terms and holds significant influence among the OBC communities.
Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao.
Credit: X/@ArunSao3
Raman Singh, the former and longest serving Chief Minister from 2003-2018, is also a potential candidate to lead the next BJP government. He currently serves as the national Vice President of the BJP and has been a member of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly since 2004. He was a Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1999.
Former Chhattisgarh CM and BJP leader Raman Singh.
Credit: PTI Photo
Renuka Singh, the former Minister of State for Tribal Affairs of India, who resigned on December 7 after being elected to Chhattisgarh legislative Assembly from Bharatpur-Sonhat, is another strong contender if the party decides to have a woman represent them. She holds influence among the tribal community.
Renuka Singh
Credit: Wikimedia Commoons
Ramvichar Netam, a former Rajya Sabha MP, is another possible candidate for the top post. He had served as a cabinet minister in Raman Singh's ministry, overseeing multiple portfolios.
Ramvichar Netam
Credit: Wikimedia Commoons