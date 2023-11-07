A look at voter turnout in poll-bound Chhattisgarh over the years

Chhattisgarh is witnessing its first phase of Assembly election today, November 7, with voting taking place across 20 constituencies.
In this phase, there are total of 223 candidates in which 25 are women, and the voter turnout is estimated to be 40,78,681.
In the first round of the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections, 4,300 booths were put up for 1.62 million female voters and 1.55 million male voters, according to the Election Commission of India. The first phase of election, in 18 constituencies, saw a voter turnout of 76.42 per cent.
On November 20, the election's second phase saw 76.34 per cent of voter turnout. With 1,39,94,247 votes cast, the number of electors in the 2018 elections was 1,85,80,610.
In 2013 Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, the number of electors was recorded as 1,68,35,660 with 1,26,72,775 votes polled. The state saw a turnout of 75.3 per cent.
While in the 2008 elections, the state had 1,52,17,228 electors with 1,07,39,965 votes polled. The turnout that year was recorded as 70.6 per cent.
(Sources: India Votes, Election Commission of India).