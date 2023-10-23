AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates for Chhattisgarh assembly polls

Chhattisgarh, which has always witnessed a bipolar politics dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, saw the entry of a third front in the 2018 polls when former chief minister late Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) contested as part of an alliance and bagged seven seats.