CM Baghel launches Congress manifesto for Chhattisgarh polls, promises caste census

Elections in Chhattisgarh are set to held in two phases on November 7 and 17 with the counting set to take place on December 3.
Last Updated 05 November 2023, 09:25 IST

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday launched Congress' manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

At the launch of the manifesto for the upcoming state assembly elections, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "Caste-based census would be conducted. A caste-based census would be conducted for the scheduled caste, tribal castes, backward classes, general category and minorities. This will not just provide a political benefit to those castes that have remained backwards in these classes, but the government will also make a special policy for them and give them social and financial benefits. The caste-based census is necessary..."

Elections in Chhattisgarh are set to held in two phases on November 7 and 17 with the counting set to take place on December 3.

More to follow...

