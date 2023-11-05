CM Baghel launches Congress manifesto for Chhattisgarh polls, promises caste census

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday launched Congress' manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

At the launch of the manifesto for the upcoming state assembly elections, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "Caste-based census would be conducted. A caste-based census would be conducted for the scheduled caste, tribal castes, backward classes, general category and minorities. This will not just provide a political benefit to those castes that have remained backwards in these classes, but the government will also make a special policy for them and give them social and financial benefits. The caste-based census is necessary..."