<p>As promised last week, Apple launched the much-awaited <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-to-launch-fitness-service-in-india-next-week-3824078">Fitness+ service</a> in India.</p><p>With the new Apple Fitness+, device owners will get access to quality fitness and mental wellness videos, personal guide options in 12 different workout types — including Strength, Yoga, HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training), Pilates, Dance, Cycling, Kickboxing, and Meditation — with episodes ranging from five to 45 minutes on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.</p><p>With Fitness+, users can also track their workouts with Apple Watch, or use AirPods Pro 3 and view personal metrics directly onscreen, such as heart rate, calories burned, progress on their Activity rings, and the Burn Bar, which lets users compare their effort to others who have done the same workout.</p>.Yearender 2025: Most popular free apps on Apple App Store.<p>To keep the users motivated, Fitness+ comes integrated with Apple Music. It will offer curated soundtracks of various genres and playlists such as Upbeat Anthems, Latest Hits, Hip-Hop/R&B, Latin Grooves and even the latest trending K-Pop music genre as well.</p><p>Apple also offers custom plans. Based on the workout and meditation preference of the subscribers, the Fitness+ app can automatically create a personalised schedule, top activities, durations, trainers, music, and more.</p>. <p>Apple Fitness+ will be available in both monthly and annual plans for Rs 149 and Rs 999, respectively. It can also be shared with up to five other family members.</p><p>In a related development, a new Sneaky Sasquatch gaming title launching today ( December 16) on Apple Arcade. It offers fun farming adventures. Players have to grow and harvest mushrooms, and adapt to the dynamic new Crop Market. Players will monitor peak prices, strategically sell their harvests, and maximise profits. </p>.Apple Arcade to welcome Sneaky Sasquatch and more this festive season.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>