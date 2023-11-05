Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: A look at percentage of votes each party garnered in 2018

The Election Commission (EC) declared earlier this month that elections for the Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases, on November 7 and November 17 and the results will be tallied on December 3.
Currently the ruling party in the state is Congress, Bhupesh Baghel being the CM of Chhattisgarh.
As the state approaches the date of this year's Assembly election, we review the performance of different parties in the 2018 elections.
In 2018, Chhattisgarh election was held in two phases for a total of 90 seats.
With Congress winning maximum number of seats, BJP's years long rule in the state came to an end. Congress bagged 68 out of 90 seats against the incumbent BJP's 15 seats.
The diagram above represents the parties in fray and the percentage of share they managed to achieve.
Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) faced each other in the 2018 elections.
While the BJP and Congress had a tough battle, the combined numbers of the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were still lesser than each INC and BJP's vote share.
Congress won 68 seats, BJP won 15 seats, BSP won 2, while other parties gained 5 seats.
In the 2018 elections, the state witnessed the emergence of a third front as the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) led by the late Chief Minister Ajit Jogi and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) jointly contested winning seven seats.
This time, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which has declared candidates for 45 seats, will also stand against the Congress to contest elections in the state.